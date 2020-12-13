WASHINGTON – The Russian government hackers who breached a top cybersecurity firm are behind a much broader espionage campaign that compromised the Treasury and Commerce departments and other government agencies, according to people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The FBI is investigating the campaign by a hacking group working for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR. The group, known among private-sector security firms as APT29 or Cozy Bear, also hacked the State Department and the White House during the Obama administration.

Reuters first reported the hacks of the Treasury and Commerce agencies Sunday, saying they were carried out by a foreign government-backed group. The SVR link to the broader campaign is previously unreported.

The matter was so serious it prompted an emergency National Security Council meeting on Saturday, Reuters reported.

“The United States government is aware of these reports, and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” said NSC spokesman John Ullyot. He would not comment on the country or group responsible.

The Washington Post reported last week that the Russian hacking group, APT29, breached the cybersecurity firm, FireEye,according to sources familiar with the report.

APT29 also has attempted to steal coronavirus vaccine research.

At the Commerce Department, the Russians targeted the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency that handles Internet and telecommunications policy, Reuters reported.