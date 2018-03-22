CHICAGO (AP) — A Russian man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to illegally export firearm parts, ammunition and accessories that were found in his 11 checked bags at a Chicago airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois says 44-year-old Konstantin Chekhovskoi of St. Petersburg, Russia, also was fined $100,000 on Thursday.

Chekhovskoi was arrested last April at O’Hare International Airport by Homeland Security Investigations agents as he tried to board a flight to Stockholm, Sweden.

Authorities say many of the weapons parts were designed for assault rifles and that Chekhovskoi lacked the required license for the export-controlled items.

He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to fraudulently and knowingly export firearm parts.