CHICAGO (AP) — A Russian man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to illegally export firearm parts, ammunition and accessories that were found in his 11 checked bags at a Chicago airport.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois says 44-year-old Konstantin Chekhovskoi of St. Petersburg, Russia, also was fined $100,000 on Thursday.
Chekhovskoi was arrested last April at O’Hare International Airport by Homeland Security Investigations agents as he tried to board a flight to Stockholm, Sweden.
Authorities say many of the weapons parts were designed for assault rifles and that Chekhovskoi lacked the required license for the export-controlled items.
He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to fraudulently and knowingly export firearm parts.