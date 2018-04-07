LONDON (AP) — Russia’s embassy in London says it wants a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

In a statement Saturday, the embassy said its dealings with the U.K.’s Foreign Office had been “utterly unsatisfactory.” It said it was “high time” for a meeting between Johnson and Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko to discuss the investigation and other issues.

The Foreign Office says it will respond “in due course.”

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious March 4 in the English city of Salisbury after being poisoned with a nerve agent. Doctors say they are now in stable condition.

British authorities say Russia was behind the military-grade nerve agent. Russia denies the accusation.

The case has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Moscow and the West.