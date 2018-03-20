MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top court has ruled that the Telegram messaging app can be forced to provide user data to security services.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out an appeal by Telegram protesting demands from the Federal Security Service intelligence agency, or FSB to provide access to user data.
Telegram argued that the FSB violated consumer rights when it demanded that social networks provide authorities with encryption keys and chat histories. Authorities say the app has been used by violent extremists.
Following the court ruling, Russia’s communications regulator ordered Telegram to provide the encryption keys within 15 days. Telegram could eventually be blocked in Russia if it doesn’t comply.
Telegram lawyer Ramil Akhmetgaliev was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the company considers it essential to “keep users’ communications secret.”