MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered the blocking of a popular messaging app following a demand by authorities that it share encryption data with them.

The ban follows a protracted row between Telegram and Russian authorities, who insist they need access to the encryption keys to investigate serious crimes including terrorist attacks.

The Moscow court ruled on Friday that Telegram will be blocked in Russia until it hands over the keys.

Telegram, a popular app developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, argues that the FSB intelligence service is violating consumer rights, while authorities say the app has been used by violent extremists

The Supreme Court last month threw out an appeal by Telegram against the requirement to provide the data.