MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo ship has been launched to take supplies to the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
The Saturday launch from Russia’s main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, came after a two-day postponement and docking plan change.
Initially, the Progress cargo ship was to test a new regime for docking with the space station less than four hours after launch. But the Thursday launch was aborted for unspecified reasons, and the ship is now to be in orbit for two days before docking on Monday.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos says the Progress, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment, reached orbit about nine minutes after its launch at 0846 GMT (4:46 a.m. EDT).
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement