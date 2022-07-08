WASHINGTON — Russia vetoed a measure Friday that would have allowed the last U.N. aid route into Syria to remain open for another year, in a vote that diplomats and critics said endangered the lives of millions of people already suffering after more than a decade of war.

Foreign officials and international aid workers had implored Russia to approve a one-year extension for the humanitarian corridor, which leads from the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Turkish border into northwest Syria. The U.N. mission, which started in 2014, expires Sunday.

But with its veto Friday, Moscow maintained its long-held insistence that the route violated Syrian sovereignty — and that it should be up to President Bashar Assad of Syria to decide how foreign support is distributed.

Thirteen members of the U.N. Security Council voted to continue the aid mission, and China abstained. Only Russia opposed it.

“This was a life or death vote for the Syrian people, and Russia chose the latter,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said after the vote. “This was already the bare minimum the Syrian people needed to survive.”

She and other diplomats said they would try to find another way to ensure that Syrians continue to receive food, medicine and other aid.

Russia had offered an alternate plan that would have kept the route open for six months and then given control over humanitarian assistance to Syria to Assad’s government.

But that proposal failed over concerns that the brief reprieve would create too much uncertainty among donors and relief groups, leading to a shortfall of supplies, and that the route would be shut down during the winter when the aid is needed most.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that the one-year extension “ignored the interests” of Syria and that the six-month respite would have staved off “the ultimate closure of the crossing.”

“Our position has been clear on the issues here and have been known to everybody from the very beginning,” Polyanskiy said. “We haven’t misled anyone.”

He urged diplomats to support the Russian plan, “if, of course, the fate of the project is important, and not your dubious political games.”

More than 5.7 million Syrians have fled the country since civil war began in 2011. The border crossing’s closure could force thousands more to leave, setting off another refugee crisis in countries in the Middle East and Europe that are already dealing with an influx of people escaping conflicts in Afghanistan, Ukraine and sub-Saharan Africa.

It was also one of the few areas of compromise between the United States and Russia, which had for years negotiated agreements to leave the route open but ended nearly all diplomatic communications after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

U.N. officials have described the Bab al-Hawa route as the gateway for the world’s largest humanitarian aid operation, one that has delivered more than 56,000 truckloads of lifesaving supplies to Idlib province in northwestern Syria over the past eight years. As many as 4 million people in Syria — including an estimated 1.7 million who are living in tents — receive supplies that are delivered to Idlib.

Aid groups estimate that 70% of Syria’s population does not have reliable food supplies.

“Closing the cross-border could result in catastrophic consequences,” Dr. Khaula Sawah, the president of the U.S. chapter of the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, said in a statement before the U.N. vote.

Idlib is the last large rebel enclave in Syria and an area that has also become a haven for extremists linked to al-Qaida. Russian diplomats have warned that aid delivered there was vulnerable to being taken by terrorist groups.

Russia is one of Assad’s benefactors in the war and used its veto power at the U.N. Security Council to help shut down three other humanitarian corridors into Syria in 2020. Russia agreed last year to keep Bab al-Hawa open after intense negotiations with the United States, with the understanding that the U.N. mission’s mandate would expire Sunday.

Top officials in Congress have accused Russia of helping Assad starve his political opponents by trying to control where the international assistance is distributed.

“We vehemently condemn the Russian government’s efforts to hinder the delivery of badly needed aid to the Syrian people, and to perpetuate the numerous atrocities being committed against the people of Syria by the Assad regime, Russia and Iran,” the Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate committees that oversee American diplomacy said in a statement this week.