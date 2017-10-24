Nation & World Russia vetoes UN resolution to identify parties responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria Originally published October 24, 2017 at 7:54 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoes UN resolution to identify parties responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The Associated Press Next StoryFirefighter accused of abuse held as danger to community Previous StoryAudit questions Iowa State’s purchase of plane for ex-leader