MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency says air pressure on the International Space Station has been restored to proper levels after a leak was repaired.
Roscosmos said in a statement Friday that “the safety and health of the crew are not threatened.”
The leak, which was discovered Thursday, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station. All members of the space station crew arrive and depart on Soyuz capsules.
Russia’s manned space program director, Sergei Krikalev, told state news agency Tass on Friday that the leak was patched with a sealant that is “already proving to be airtight.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- McCain's choices for days of tributes deliver a symbolic final rebuke to Trump
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- Aretha's last ride: The vintage hearse that carried Rosa Parks will now bear the Queen of Soul
He said that the fracture could be due to materials flaw or a micrometeorite strike.
Three Americans, two Russians and a German are aboard the station.