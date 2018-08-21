MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says the Taliban have accepted an invitation to attend talks on Afghanistan in Moscow.
Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia has invited the Taliban to the Sept. 4 talks and received a positive response, voicing hope for “productive” negotiations.
Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia’s contacts with the Taliban aim to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and encourage the Taliban to abandon hostilities and engage in a dialogue with the government.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry also strongly rejected the claim by Afghan Ambassador to Moscow, Abdul Qayyum Kochai, who said that Russia hopes to use the Taliban to combat the Islamic State group. It hailed the Afghan government’s offer of a holiday cease-fire, adding that the Taliban’s apparent rejection of it is regrettable.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort