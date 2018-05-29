Nation & World Russia says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to North Korea for talks on Thursday. Originally published May 29, 2018 at 11:36 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to North Korea for talks on Thursday. The Associated Press Next StoryBelgian interior minister says Liege shooter killed fourth person day before attack Previous StoryWarriors await word on top defender Iguodala as LeBron looms