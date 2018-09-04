MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top space official says that last week’s air leak at the International Space Station was a drill hole that happened during manufacturing or in orbit.
The leak, which was discovered last week, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station. The leak was patched over with a sealant that officials said was airtight.
Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin saying that the hole was drilled by “an unsteady hand” potentially during manufacturing. But he said that it was possible that the hole was drilled while the capsule was already in orbit. He didn’t say if he suspected one of the astronauts.
Three Americans, two Russians and a German are currently aboard the station.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- Democrats, eyeing a majority, prepare an investigative onslaught
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont lake
- Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ hurt GOP in midterms