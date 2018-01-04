PRAGUE (AP) — Russia and four other former Soviet republics have protested a plan to attach an explanatory text about the role of Soviet World War II commander Ivan Konev in history to his monument in Prague.
Marshall Konev led the Red Army forces that liberated large parts of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation in 1945. His monument was unveiled in the Prague 6 district in 1980.
Yet Konev remains a controversial figure for his role in crushing the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising in Hungary and preparing the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.
The ambassadors of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan say the plan is “an attempt to rewrite history.”
The Czech Foreign Ministry says Thursday it’s preparing an answer.
Prague 6 Mayor Ondrej Kolar said he wanted to present facts, not distort history.