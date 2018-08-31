MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has given its former top military policeman the task of reforming its tarnished anti-doping system.

The Russian Sports Ministry says new deputy minister Maj. Gen. Igor Sidorkevich will oversee changes aimed at restoring confidence in Russian athletes after years of doping scandals.

Sidorkevich ran Russia’s military police from 2013-16 and is also a former world champion in the Russian martial art of sambo.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov says “we are strengthening our team and will overcome the challenges facing Russian sport.”

Russia’s team was barred from the Winter Olympics in February as punishment for Russia manipulating doping tests while hosting the 2014 Soxhi Games, though 168 athletes were allowed to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

