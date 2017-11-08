MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s spy agency says a fire broke out at its Moscow headquarters but no one was hurt.
The Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, said the fire started on Wednesday at a technical facility at the headquarters.
Agency spokesman Sergei Ivanov said in a statement carried by Russian newswires that the blaze was extinguished and caused no injuries.
Russian news reports said the fire erupted in a tunnel housing cables under the SVR’s headquarters in Moscow’s southwest. The reports said a short circuit likely caused it.
SVR oversees Russian spy operations abroad. It is a top successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.