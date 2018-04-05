MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is hosting his Chinese counterpart, hailing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as a key stabilizing factor in the global arena.

Speaking during Thursday’s talks, Sergey Lavrov said that relations between the two nations have a “truly strategic character,” adding that they exemplify a “well-balanced and responsible approach to international affairs.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that joint efforts by Moscow and Beijing help ensure strategic stability.

Moscow and Beijing have forged what they describe as a “strategic partnership,” expressing their shared opposition to the “unipolar” world — the term they use to describe perceived U.S. global domination.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who also visited Moscow this week, said his trip is a signal to the U.S. of increasingly close Russia-China military ties.