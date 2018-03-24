LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators say the federal government is providing more than $200,000 to three Maine counties to help with economic development in mostly rural parts of the state.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will also help support small businesses and job growth.

The administration is awarding $70,000 each to Androscoggin, Aroostook and Somerset counties. The senators say the grants are to create planning frameworks that foster private investment. Somerset County will be able to use EDA money to come up with new options for conversion of the closed Madison paper mill.