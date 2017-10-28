SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a rural community southeast of Phoenix fear that incorporating into a city could have an adverse effect on their lifestyle that involves riding horses and all-terrain vehicles free of government regulation.

The San Tan Valley Sentinel reports that a committee is pushing for incorporation for San Tan Valley, which residents describe as filled with dirt roads and farm fields. Residents say the process hasn’t been transparent and the committee has not reached out to residents.

Vote San Tan committee member Rey Torres says the concerns voiced by residents are misplaced and becoming a municipality would not change their rural lifestyle. He says the residents should be more concerned about the county government imposing regulations or the possibility of other cities annexing the community.

