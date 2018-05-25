New club areas and chair-back seating in upper-level sections will be added in the next phase of renovations to Rupp Arena, home to the Kentucky men’s basketball team.

School officials said Friday the additions are coming to Rupp starting with the 2019-2020 season. Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart says the updates will make “one of the most special venues in all of sports even better.”

The school says two clubs available to season ticket holders will open for the 2019-20 season, with another to follow the next season. Season ticket holders may purchase club memberships to accompany season ticket packages. Fans will have access to clubs before, during and after games.

The school says chair-back seating in the upper-level sideline will be installed in sections 211-217 and 228-234 in a project to be completed in coming seasons.