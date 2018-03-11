EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Voters in El Paso, Texas, may get another chance to cast a ballot for a district judge.

The El Paso Times reports that incumbent 243rd District Court judge Luis Aguilar had tried unsuccessfully to remove his name from the ballot before the vote last Tuesday. He received enough of the votes in the crowded field to stop front-runner Selena Solis from receiving more than half the votes.

Aguilar was second in the race, receiving 23 percent of the votes. He did not return calls from The Times asking whether he planned to withdraw from the runoff.

Aguilar was reprimanded by state authorities in November after allegedly being “impolite and disrespectful” to lawyers, jurors, defendants and other court officials after nine complaints over the course of a about 18 months.

___

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com