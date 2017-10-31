JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is appealing a ruling that the state owes $26.3 million to more than 3,000 blind people who were underpaid by the Department of Social Services’ blind pension fund.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office filed a notice Monday that it would appeal a Cole County judge’s decision.
The appeal is the fifth in a decade-long case over a fund was established in the 1920s to provide a social safety net for the blind. It currently pays 3,000 Missourians roughly $728 a month from a special levy on property taxes. In 2006, the Missouri Council of the Blind sued the state for using money from the fund for other expenses.
St. Louis University Legal Clinics attorney John Ammann says clients are “really disappointed.”
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com