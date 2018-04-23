NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Washington appeals court has reversed a judge’s ruling that the U.S. government is liable for some of the New Orleans-area flooding that followed Hurricane Katrina.

The April 20 ruling reversed a 2015 decision that could have resulted in damage payments for residents and businesses of New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward and neighboring St. Bernard Parish.

The lawsuit blamed flooding there on the now-closed Mississippi River Gulf Outlet. It claimed construction, operation and failure to maintain the waterway contributed to government-caused flooding that amounted to an illegal taking of private property.

The appeals court said plaintiffs failed to prove that construction or operation of the outlet caused the flooding. And it said a “taking” claim can’t be based on government inaction — such as the failure to maintain the waterway.