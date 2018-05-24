PHOENIX (AP) — An appellate court ruling says Arizona crime victims have a right to be treated in court with fairness, respect and dignity but they don’t have a right to not be called an “alleged victim.”
The Court of Appeals ruling Thursday interprets the Arizona Constitution’s victims’ bill of rights in a child molestation and sexual abuse case in which the victim argued she was entitled to be called simply the “victim.”
She argued that calling her the “alleged victim” called into question whether a crime was committed and whether she was a victim.
The Court of Appeals’ majority said the constitutional provisions don’t specify how to refer to a victim in court and that judges have leeway to decide how to refer to victims, depending on circumstances of the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home