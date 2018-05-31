PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals says a damage claim that could subject multiple public entities to being sued only has to declare a total specific dollar amount needed to settle the case, not detail liability for each entity.
The ruling Thursday revives a lawsuit filed by a former Northern Arizona Council of Governments employee who was fired after complaining that her health suffered from mold in a Prescott building where Donovan worked.
The building was located on Yavapai County Community College District property.
A trial judge agreed with the district that Loretta Donovan’s claim needed to specify how much each entity would have to pay to satisfy its liability.
However, the appellate court said Arizona law only requires that claims provide the amount needed for a full and final settlement.