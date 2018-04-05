MEXICO CITY (AP) — Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said Thursday that his dual roles as Dr. Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” cleverly reflects the duality of anger.
“Our anger can open us to outrage, or anger can open us to do great things for people. Anger can be a positive motivating force,” he told reporters Thursday while in Mexico City to promote the movie, which is set to open April 27.
In the film, Hulk joins with Iron Man, The Black Widow, Thor and Black Panther to fight the villain Thanos.
“Marvel is very clever to realize that the Hulk force can be used for positive but also for destructive (ends). It can get out of control,” said Ruffalo, who had the lead role in the Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
Ruffalo, who is known for supporting social justice causes, added, “Anger just by itself isn’t always the best way to approach something, but it is a powerful emotion when you couple it with outrage or on injustice. It is very powerful.”
“It really taps into a deep site in our psyche that we relate to the Hulk and Banner so much because all of us have lost control over anger,” he said.