DENVER (AP) — Regional Transportation District operators are primed to receive their largest pay increase in the company’s 48-year history.
The Denver Post reported Tuesday that bus drivers and train engineers will receive an 8 percent increase in the first year of a new contract and 3 percent in following years of a three-year deal.
The new contract raises the starting hourly wage for operators from $17.59 to $19.40.
The new collective bargaining agreement covers 1,975 transportation district employees represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001. Union-represented employees constitute about 69 percent of the agency’s employee base. They primarily include bus and rail operators and mechanics.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com