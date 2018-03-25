TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will be requiring all of its students to be able to use diverse datasets to solve complex problems.
RPI says its “data dexterity” requirement will ensure that all students graduating for the school in Troy, New York are prepared for an increasingly data-driven world.
The data requirement is part of an updated core curriculum that all RPI students must complete to graduate.
RPI president Shirley Ann Jackson says it’s important for students to understand the difference between causation and correlation, the ethical use of data, and how to visualize complex data.
