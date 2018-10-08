BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Royalty, political leaders and fans are attending the funeral in Barcelona of Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe.
The 85-year-old Caballe died Saturday at a hospital in the Catalan capital where she had been since September.
Spain’s Emeritus Queen Sofia attended the funeral Monday in the Les Corts district of the Catalan capital. Also present were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spanish tenor Jose Carreras and Catalan regional president Quim Torra.
Her family said Caballe will be buried at the Sant Andreu cemetery, next to her parents.
Caballe achieved international fame as an opera singer in the mid-1960s.
Later, she performed the duet “Barcelona” with Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen and sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis.