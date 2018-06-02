NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas J. Mace-Archer-Mills, Esq., knows way more about the royal wedding than millions of mortals listening to his TV commentary outside Windsor Castle — delivered in a pure, posh British accent.
It turns out he’s a mere American mortal — from upstate New York.
Tommy Muscatello says he learned to sound undeniably British in a high school production of “Oliver” two decades ago.
The Wall Street Journal first outed him as an ordinary American 10 days after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The 38-year-old performer insists he’s no fraud; he really does know lots about all matters royal.
Muscatello says he’s never claimed he was born in Britain. He hails from Bolton Landing, a hamlet about 200 miles north of New York City.