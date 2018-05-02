OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of punching and killing a two-month-old baby to keep it quiet is pleading not guilty.

The Standard-Examiner reports that a state judge decided Tuesday at a hearing in Ogden that there’s enough evidence against 23-year-old Matthew Daniel Graves to move forward with an aggravated murder charge. The state has 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Authorities accuse Grave of killing the baby boy last year after he “blacked out in rage.” Police say Graves woke up September 7 to his alarm and the baby’s cries and punched the baby and put a pacifier in its mouth to keep him quiet.

They say he later realized later that the baby wasn’t breathing. The baby boy was pronounced dead soon after arriving to a hospital.

