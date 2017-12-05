PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are calling a group of rowers heroes after they helped rescue a woman who became trapped after her car crashed into a river.

Authorities say the 61-year-old woman crashed into the Schuylkill (SKOO’-kul) River around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two rowers and a coach with the Penn Athletic Rowing Association saw the car in the water, and one rower dove in to rescue the woman. Coach Sean Hall tells WCAU-TV he pulled the woman on his motorized boat, and first responders took the woman to land.

Paramedics were able to revive the woman using CPR. She has been taken to a local hospital, where she is reported in stable condition.

Police are currently investigating how the car ended up in the river.