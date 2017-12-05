PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are calling a group of rowers heroes after they helped rescue a woman who became trapped after her car crashed into a river.
Authorities say the 61-year-old woman crashed into the Schuylkill (SKOO’-kul) River around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Two rowers and a coach with the Penn Athletic Rowing Association saw the car in the water, and one rower dove in to rescue the woman. Coach Sean Hall tells WCAU-TV he pulled the woman on his motorized boat, and first responders took the woman to land.
Paramedics were able to revive the woman using CPR. She has been taken to a local hospital, where she is reported in stable condition.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
Police are currently investigating how the car ended up in the river.