ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Developers of an $18 million project along historic Route 66 say they are aiming for a December opening of the revamped property.

The face-lift of the storied El Vado motor lodge in Albuquerque includes a boutique hotel, a new mixed-use building next door and an events center.

The lobby of the hotel will have a taproom that will feature local brews, and General Manager Carrie Confair is lining up different businesses to operate food trucks at the site.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that plans to redevelop El Vado have been in the works for years.

The original motel opened in 1937. It’s among the sites highlighted by the National Park Service as a historically significant example of the automobile tourism that sprouted up along Route 66.

