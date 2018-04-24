WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire have closed a segment of Route 111 following a police chase out of Massachusetts that caused a crash.

WMUR-TV reports a vehicle fleeing Massachusetts State Police Tuesday evening crashed at the intersection of Interstate 93 and Route 11 in Windham. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has closed Route 11 from Exit 3 to Route 111A.

One suspect was arrested and another suspect fled the scene. Massachusetts State Police helicopters are searching the area.

No further information was available.

