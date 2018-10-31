TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iranians may face more difficulties in the months ahead after the U.S. imposes new sanctions on Monday.
Speaking in a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said: “The situation was hard for people in the recent months, and it may be hard in the next several months, too.”
The U.S. has been re-imposing sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord with Western powers in May.
On Monday, the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on Iran’s oil and gas industry.
