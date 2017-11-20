ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell Police officer-in-training has been arrested on charges he sent sexually explicit texts and images to two teenage boys.

Roswell police say 25-year-old Alonso Barrientos has been booked into the Chaves County Detention Center.

He was arrested last Friday on two counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device.

Detectives say they uncovered evidence on his personal cell of contact with the two juveniles. In one case, Barrientos allegedly presented himself as a 17-year-old.

Police say there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives.

The recruit office, who worked for more than two years as a police service aide, was fired the day of his arrest.