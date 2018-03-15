ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell police have identified students responsible for three of nine recent threats directed at schools and for a false report to one student’s parents and are trying to identify those responsible for the other threats.

Police says a $500 reward is offered for information leading to charges against those who made the additional threats.

According to police, the threats were written on a bathroom walls or elsewhere in the schools between Feb. 14 and March 9.

Police say the students who made three of the threats are boys ages 11, 12 and 13 while a 17-year-old girl texted to her parents falsely claiming there was a person with a gun at school.

They’re charged with violating a state law that prohibits willful interference with the educational process of a school.