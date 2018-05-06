ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say a man and a teenager are accused of murder in the beating death of a victim investigators still are trying to identify.
They say officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight Friday and found several men under a bridge.
Police say one man was bloodied and unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people found at the scene where detained by police and later arrested.
They say 41-year-old Colby Thornton and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The name of the teen is being withheld because he’s a juvenile.
It’s unclear if either Thornton or the teenage boy has legal representation yet.