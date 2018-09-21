Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was said to have made these suggestions in spring 2017 when President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director plunged the administration into turmoil.

WASHINGTON — The deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, suggested last year that he secretly record President Donald Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration, and he discussed recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for being unfit.

Rosenstein made these suggestions in spring 2017 when Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director plunged the administration into turmoil. Over the ensuing days, the president divulged classified intelligence to Russians in the Oval Office, and revelations emerged that Trump had asked Comey to pledge loyalty and end an investigation into a senior aide.

Rosenstein was two weeks into his job. He had begun overseeing the Russia investigation and played a key role in the president’s dismissal of Comey by writing a memo critical of his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But Rosenstein was caught off guard when Trump cited the memo in the firing, and he began telling people that he feared he had been used.

Rosenstein made the remarks about secretly recording Trump and about the 25th Amendment in meetings and conversations with other Justice Department and FBI officials.

A Justice Department spokeswoman provided a statement from a person who was present when Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire. The person, who would not be named, acknowledged the remark but said Rosenstein made it sarcastically.

Several people described the episodes in interviews over the past several months, insisting on anonymity. The people were briefed either on the events themselves or on memos written by FBI officials, including Andrew McCabe, then the acting bureau director, that documented Rosenstein’s actions and comments.

None of Rosenstein’s proposals apparently came to fruition. It is not clear how determined he was about seeing them through, though he did tell McCabe that he might be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security and now the White House chief of staff, to mount an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The extreme suggestions show Rosenstein’s state of mind in the days that followed Comey’s dismissal. Sitting in on Trump’s interviews with prospective FBI directors and facing attacks for his own role in Comey’s firing, Rosenstein had an up-close view of the tumult. Rosenstein appeared conflicted, regretful and emotional, according to people who spoke with him at the time.

Rosenstein disputed this account.

“The New York Times’ story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

But according to the others who described his comments, Rosenstein confirmed he was serious about the idea and followed up by suggesting that other FBI officials who were interviewing to be the bureau’s director could secretly record Trump.

McCabe, who was later fired from the FBI, declined to comment. His memos have been turned over to the special counsel, Robert Mueller, in the investigation into whether Trump associates conspired with Russia’s election interference, according to a lawyer for McCabe. “A set of those memos remained at the FBI at the time of his departure in late January 2018,” the lawyer, Michael Bromwich, said of his client. “He has no knowledge of how any member of the media obtained those memos.”

The report about Rosenstein prompted Trump to pledge to rid the Justice Department of its “lingering stench.” He told a campaign rally in Missouri late Friday that the department has some “great people” but also “some real bad ones.” He said the bad ones are gone, “but there’s a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

It was unclear what Trump was referring to and he didn’t name names. But he has been in a running war with the Justice Department, starting with Sessions.

Days after ascending to the role of the nation’s No. 2 law-enforcement officer, Rosenstein was thrust into a crisis.

One day in May 2017, Rosenstein and his boss, Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation because of his role as a prominent Trump campaign supporter, joined Trump in the Oval Office. The president informed them of his plan to oust Comey. To the surprise of administration aides who were trying to talk the president out of it, Rosenstein embraced the idea, offering to write the memo about the Clinton email inquiry. He turned it in shortly after.

A day later, Trump announced the firing, and administration aides released Rosenstein’s memo, labeling it the basis for Comey’s dismissal. The president’s reliance on his memo caught Rosenstein by surprise, and he became angry at Trump, according to people who spoke to Rosenstein at the time. He grew concerned that his reputation had suffered harm.

Rosenstein began telling associates he would ultimately be “vindicated” for his role in the matter. One week after the firing, Rosenstein met with McCabe and at least four other senior Justice Department officials, in part to explain his role in the situation.

During their discussion, Rosenstein expressed frustration at how Trump had conducted the search for a new FBI director, saying the president was failing to take the candidate interviews seriously.

Rosenstein said the administration was in disarray, according to two people familiar with the discussion. Rosenstein then raised the idea of wearing a recording device, or “wire,” as he put it, to secretly tape the president when he visited the White House. One participant asked whether Rosenstein was serious, and he replied that he was.

In the end, the idea went nowhere, the officials said. But they called Rosenstein’s comments an example of how erratically he was behaving while he was taking part in the interviews for a replacement FBI director, considering the appointment of a special counsel and otherwise running the day-to-day operations of the more than 100,000 people at the Justice Department.

At least two meetings took place May 16 last year involving both McCabe and Rosenstein, the people familiar with the events of the day said. Rosenstein brought up the 25th Amendment during the first meeting of Justice Department officials, they said. A memo about the second meeting written by one participant, Lisa Page, a lawyer who worked for McCabe at the time, did not mention the topic.

Rosenstein’s suggestion about the 25th Amendment was similarly a sensitive topic. The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of Cabinet officials to declare the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

McCabe told other FBI officials of his conversation with Rosenstein. None of the people interviewed said they knew of him ever consulting Kelly or Sessions.

The episode is the first known instance of a named senior administration official weighing the 25th Amendment. Unidentified others have been said to discuss it, including an unnamed senior administration official who wrote an Op-Ed for The New York Times. That person’s identity is unknown to journalists in the Times news department.

Rosenstein, 53, is a lifelong public servant. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, he clerked for a federal judge before joining the Justice Department in 1990 and was appointed U.S. attorney for Maryland.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Rosenstein and have targeted McCabe, who was fired in March for failing to be forthcoming when he was interviewed in an inspector general investigation around the time of Comey’s dismissal.