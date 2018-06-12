HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Matt Rosendale is in Washington, D.C. to meet with GOP leaders and raise money.

The Rosendale campaign tweeted photos Tuesday of the state auditor with Vice President Mike Pence and Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, with the message they will work closely to defeat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale will be in Washington until at least Thursday, when a lobbying firm called The Keelen Group hosts a fundraiser for him.

Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon did not respond to queries about the candidate’s itinerary.

Rosendale must raise money in his campaign to defeat Tester after the Republican was left with less than $400,000 just before winning last week’s GOP primary.

Tester had $6.3 million before the primary elections.