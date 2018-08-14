ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Roseburg City Council has unanimously voted to approve ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft within city limits, with some conditions.
The News-Review reports that the vote late Monday comes after Uber left the city in February because Roseburg threatened to fine the company up to $1,500 a day for not following its existing policies on ride-sharing.
The updated ordinance gives the city recorder authority to determine whether a driver is fit.
It also mandates the driver provide proof the vehicle is no more than 15 years old and that it has passed a safety inspection.
City Recorder Amy Sowa says while Uber isn’t happy about the safety inspection, it won’t be a “deal breaker” for the company to operate in town.
Eugene has a similar policy.
___
Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com