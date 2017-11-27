CHICAGO (AP) — Roosevelt University in Chicago is reporting $17 million in donations to the school in 2017.

University officials announced the total Monday. It comes a year after the school received its largest-ever gift of $25 million.

A $6.8 million donation will go to Roosevelt’s Chicago College of Performing Arts . Nearly $5 million from three federal grants for new programs and scholarships is also one of the fundraising highlights.

The performing arts gift is from Gloria Miner. Her siblings include Oracle Corp. founder Robert Miner and late Roosevelt alumna Florence Miner.

More than $9 million given this year will go for scholarships.

The school says the scholarships will aid Roosevelt’s recruitment and retention efforts. It says it has the Midwest’s third most racially diverse student body.

