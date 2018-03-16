FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A building housing an Alaska fitness studio partially collapsed and fire officials say heavy snow may be the reason.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports an instructor for F&H Fitness reported to work Thursday, heard suspicious noises from the roof and exited.
The building has a one-story section and a two-story section. The instructor was sitting in her car with a second instructor when the roof on the one-story section caved in.
Marketing manager Stephanie Woodward says the fitness center conducts classes with up to 45 people at a time. She says company officials are extremely thankful no one was inside.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
The two-story section housing a cycling room remains intact.
University Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Mead says it’s possible snow load played a role in the collapse.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com