SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is talking business with members of Utah’s burgeoning tech industry but making no announcements about his political future amid rampant speculation about a possible Senate run.

Romney emphasized the importance of character as he talked high finance and entrepreneurship Friday to an enthusiastic crowd at a conference in Salt Lake City dubbed Silicon Slopes, the nickname for Utah’s cluster of tech companies. It was his second appearance this week as he ratchets up his public profile in his adopted home state.

Those close to the 70-year-old expect him to make an announcement soon for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by Republican Orrin Hatch.

The former Massachusetts governor moved to Utah after losing the 2012 presidential election and became a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.