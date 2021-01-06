Supporters of President Donald Trump heckled Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, while he was traveling to Washington before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to certify the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden, according to video shared online.

Romney is part of the majority of Republican senators who have rejected efforts to overturn the election, a push that recently turned to the joint session of Congress to certify Electoral College results, a typically ceremonial affair.

Supporters of Trump traveled to Washington to attend protests on his behalf Wednesday, even though the president’s baseless claims of fraud have been rejected by judges across the ideological spectrum, Republican and Democratic state election authorities, and even by Trump’s own attorney general.

In one video that went viral Tuesday, a person filming with a phone approached Romney, sitting in the Salt Lake City airport, and asked him why he had not supported Trump in the election or in his claims of election fraud.

“You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents,” the person said.

Romney responded: “We have a Constitution, the constitutional process is clear and I’ll follow the Constitution. And I’ll explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.”

As the senator left his seat, the person and a man, also filming with a phone, followed him.

“Trump was a juggernaut; your legacy is nothing,” a man can be heard saying.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you weren’t even voted in legally,” the first person said. “You’re a joke, absolute joke; it’s a disgusting shame.”

In another video, passengers on a crowded plane can be heard chanting “traitor, traitor, traitor.” One person called for Romney to resign, adding, “Mitt Romney, you don’t listen to your constituents.”

Romney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Only about a dozen Republican senators indicated this week that they planned to object to certifying the election results.

Romney has been outspoken in condemning those efforts and has said that the president had exhausted his legal challenges in battleground states and had resorted to trying to defy the will of the voters.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Romney tweeted in November. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”

In a statement Sunday, he called the efforts by the faction of Republicans in Congress an “egregious ploy” that “dangerously threatens our democratic republic.”

He continued: “Adding to this ill-conceived endeavor by some in Congress is the president’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, was one of several prominent Republicans who said they did not vote for Trump in the November election.

In February, Romney was the only Republican in the Senate who voted to convict the president of one article of impeachment in an otherwise party-line vote. The vote made him the first senator in U.S. history to vote to remove a president of his own party from office.