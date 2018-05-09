ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The mayor of the Chicago suburb of Romeoville has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports that Mayor John Noak entered the plea Tuesday, saying he was on a new medication for a back injury but takes “full responsibility.” Noak was sentenced to a year of court supervision and given a $1,550 fine. He also must attend a victim impact panel and submit to an alcohol evaluation.

Romeoville police pulled over the mayor’s vehicle last month after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver. The newspaper reports Noak was arrested hours after delivering the State of the Village address April 12.

Noak released a statement saying he publicly apologizes. He says he’s “deeply sorry” and “nothing like this will happen again.”

