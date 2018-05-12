ROME, Ga. (AP) — Rome News-Tribune Publisher Otis Raybon Jr.’s introduction to the newspaper industry was a case of love at first sight.

He says he knew on his first day walking into the Griffin Daily News in 1964 to ask for a paper route, he was fascinated by the industry and remains so today.

The Rome News-Tribune reports after 54 years, the fascination continues, but the career comes to a close.

Raybon has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.

Otis Brumby III, owner of parent company Times-Journal, Inc., says Raybon’s pending departure is bittersweet for the company. He describes Raybon as “a true newspaper man with ink in his veins” who’s been an asset to the organization.

Brumby thanked Raybon for giving them a “lengthy notice” to begin the search for his successor.

___

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com