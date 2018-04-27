BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president on Friday called on the prime minister to resign, saying she is unfit for the job.

President Klaus Iohannis said that Viorica Dancila “is not up for the job of Romanian prime minister,” three months after she became Romania’s first female premier this January.

Iohannis said that she “prefers to execute party orders” and represented “a vulnerability” for Romania. He was referring to her political dependence on the leader of the ruling Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, who effectively runs the government. Iohannis also accused her of failing to inform him over a unilateral government proposal to relocate Romania’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Iohannis is in charge of foreign policy and would make a final decision on the embassy. He doesn’t have the authority to fire Dancila, but his request will put pressure on the government.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who heads the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats which is a junior partner in the government, said only Parliament could decide whether to support or fire Dancila.

Iohannis summoned Dancila for a meeting, but she said she wouldn’t go.

Earlier Friday, Iohannis said he was concerned that the Social Democrats were trying to meddle in the running of the National Bank of Romania.

Dragnea can’t be prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.