BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Dozens of Romanians have protested about poor air quality in their country’s capital, which recently was ranked one of Europe’s most traffic-congested cities.
Demonstrators donned medical facemasks as they protested outside the city hall Wednesday. The city of 2.1 million residents has poor roads, limited parking and some 1.25 million registered vehicles.
Traffic congestion is compounded by a patchy public transport system including a skeletal subway network built in the communist era.
The city hall responded to protesters, saying it is working to improve air quality by updating the public transport system, encouraging alternative transport and fining people and companies for illegally dumping waste and garbage.
In 2017, mapping and navigation services provider TomTom published a survey of traffic congestion for 189 cities. Romania ranked fifth.