BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of Romanians have gathered outside government offices to mark the month since 450 people were injured during an anti-corruption protest.

German pianist Davide Martello performed an outdoor recital titled “The Taste of Freedom” for the occasion. The crowd waved Romanian, European Union and American flags, but didn’t yell anti-government slogans as during earlier demonstrations.

Protesters have held anti-corruption rallies regularly since the Social Democrats won Romania’s 2016 election and embarked on a contentious judicial overhaul. Government critics say the changes will make it harder to prosecute high-level graft.

University lecturer Gratiela Bahaciu says she inhaled tear gas during last month’s protest and returned Saturday to “to support freedom and democracy.”