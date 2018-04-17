BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors have formally indicted former President Ion Iliescu for crimes against humanity over his role in deaths that occurred during Romania’s anti-communist revolution.

Iliescu appeared at the general prosecutor’s office Tuesday to hear the charges against him. He did not comment.

Iliescu came to power during the 1989 revolt in which Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu was toppled and executed.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Iliescu, who gained control of the military during the uprising, had failed to prevent “numerous situations” where people were needlessly killed.

President Klaus Iohannis last week approved a request to allow the prosecution of Iliescu, a former premier and another former high-ranking official.

Some 1,104 people died during the uprising, the vast majority after Ceausescu’s ouster when Iliescu had taken power.